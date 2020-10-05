Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,965,001 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $557Million, closed the last trade at $4.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.93% during that session. The ACB stock price is -1045.5% off its 52-week high price of $52.464 and 1.75% above the 52-week low of $4.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Despite being -1.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the ACB stock price touched $5.14-1 or saw a rise of 10.89%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -82.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have changed -49.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.15 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +293.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.45% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.