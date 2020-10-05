ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has a beta value of 2.2 and has seen 1,783,028 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.09 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.01 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The MT stock price is -34.83% off its 52-week high price of $18.89 and 52.61% above the 52-week low of $6.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ArcelorMittal (MT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the MT stock price touched $14.00- or saw a rise of 0.01%. Year-to-date, ArcelorMittal shares have moved -20.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have changed 8.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.48 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.2% from current levels.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ArcelorMittal shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +63.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -606.67%, compared to -21% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -155.6% and 145.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.42 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.89 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $16.63 Billion and $15.51 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31.4% for the current quarter and -16.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -148%.