MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 8,369,381 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.66 Billion, closed the recent trade at $220.6 per share which meant it gained $81 on the day or 58.02% during that session. The MYOK stock price is -1.54% off its 52-week high price of $224 and 80.67% above the 52-week low of $42.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 337.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 384.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.47.

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) trade information

Sporting 58.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the MYOK stock price touched $224 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, MyoKardia, Inc. shares have moved 203.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) have changed 94.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $137.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump -37.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $121 while the price target rests at a high of $188. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.15% from current levels.

MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -249.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.9%.

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.99% with a share float percentage of 112.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MyoKardia, Inc. having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.92 Million shares worth more than $765.17 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $441.04 Million and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.