Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 3,423,898 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.37 Billion, closed the recent trade at $1.9 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.87% during that session. The SAN stock price is -132.63% off its 52-week high price of $4.42 and 6.32% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Sporting 1.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the SAN stock price touched $1.91 or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander, S.A. shares have moved -53.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have changed -16.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.89 while the price target rests at a high of $3.62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +90.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.53% from current levels.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -17.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.37%.