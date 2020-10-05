Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,590,385 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.11 Million, closed the last trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 8.66% during that session. The AESE stock price is -330.44% off its 52-week high price of $5.94 and 71.01% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 771.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 199.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +207.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 189.86% from current levels.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.9%.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.61% with a share float percentage of 15.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 201.82 Thousand shares worth more than $425.84 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Macquarie Group Limited held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 201Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $424.11 Thousand and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.