Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,829,491 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.29 Million, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.86% during that session. The ADIL stock price is -85.19% off its 52-week high price of $4 and 53.7% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Sporting 2.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the ADIL stock price touched $4.00-4 or saw a rise of 46%. Year-to-date, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -10.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 78.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have changed 54.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 561Million shares shorted with days to cover at 211.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 131.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 131.48% from current levels.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +64.3%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.89% with a share float percentage of 8.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 282.91 Thousand shares worth more than $393.24 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 205.68 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $285.9 Thousand and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.