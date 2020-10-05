RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,959,269 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $298.43 Million, closed the recent trade at $10.41 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -9.43% during that session. The RMG stock price is -14.12% off its 52-week high price of $11.88 and 8.74% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 806.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 154.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) trade information

Despite being -9.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the RMG stock price touched $11.88- or saw a rise of 12.04%. Year-to-date, RMG Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 4.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) have changed 0.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 249.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.17% with a share float percentage of 85.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RMG Acquisition Corp. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.65 Million shares worth more than $27.09 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with the holding of over 1.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.85 Million and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.