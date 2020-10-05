Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1,840,888 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.67 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 4.47% during that session. The URBN stock price is -38.55% off its 52-week high price of $31.41 and 45.83% above the 52-week low of $12.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Sporting 4.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the URBN stock price touched $22.78- or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares have moved -18.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have changed -4.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.19% from current levels.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +77.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -107.61%, compared to -18.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.4% and -12% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.9%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $927.79 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $987.47 Million and $1.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6% for the current quarter and -1.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -38.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.31%.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.3% with a share float percentage of 136.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Outfitters, Inc. having a total of 338 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 10.64 Million shares worth more than $161.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. held 10.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.42 Million and represent 8.09% of shares outstanding.