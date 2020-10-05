Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has a beta value of -2.45 and has seen 1,581,395 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.86 Million, closed the last trade at $3.46 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.59% during that session. The WTRH stock price is -69.08% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 93.84% above the 52-week low of $0.213. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Sporting 3.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the WTRH stock price touched $3.53-1 or saw a rise of 1.98%. Year-to-date, Waitr Holdings Inc. shares have moved 974.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) have changed -15.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.83% from current levels.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Waitr Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +297.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -113.91%, compared to 3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 101.7% and 117.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.41 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $49.2 Million and $43.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.6% for the current quarter and 27.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -84.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.4% with a share float percentage of 35.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waitr Holdings Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 10.17 Million shares worth more than $26.76 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.48 Million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.