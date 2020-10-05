Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2,103,119 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $924.36 Million, closed the last trade at $16.53 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 2.38% during that session. The SWBI stock price is -35.51% off its 52-week high price of $22.4 and 74.35% above the 52-week low of $4.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.66.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Sporting 2.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the SWBI stock price touched $16.94- or saw a rise of 2.39%. Year-to-date, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares have moved 131.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have changed -20.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.99% from current levels.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +172.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 195.12%, compared to -5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 633.3% and 253.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24.6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $222.79 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $188.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $154.39 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -435.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 03 and December 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 1.24%.