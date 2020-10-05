Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,481,777 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.33 Million, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.92% during that session. The APOP stock price is -237.75% off its 52-week high price of $6.89 and 80.39% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 759.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 174.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Despite being -1.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the APOP stock price touched $2.66-2 or saw a rise of 23.31%. Year-to-date, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares have moved -8.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) have changed -4.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.06% from current levels.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.