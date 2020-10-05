Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has a beta value of 2.7 and has seen 3,924,426 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.47 Million, closed the last trade at $10.86 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The BLNK stock price is -34.25% off its 52-week high price of $14.58 and 88.49% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the BLNK stock price touched $11.55- or saw a rise of 5.97%. Year-to-date, Blink Charging Co. shares have moved 483.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have changed 49.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -26.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.34% from current levels.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blink Charging Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +605.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.7%, compared to -3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10% and 18.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +159.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.7%.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.71% with a share float percentage of 7.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blink Charging Co. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 750.85 Thousand shares worth more than $4.26 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 401.49 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.28 Million and represent 1.63% of shares outstanding.