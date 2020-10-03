WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has a beta value of 2.86 and has seen 1,876,222 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.81 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The WW stock price is -126.77% off its 52-week high price of $47.19 and 53.15% above the 52-week low of $9.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WW International, Inc. (WW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Sporting 2.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the WW stock price touched $20.91- or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, WW International, Inc. shares have moved -45.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have changed -11.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 5Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.52% from current levels.

WW International, Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $325.24 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $321.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $348.57 Million and $332.58 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.7% for the current quarter and -3.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.7%.