Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 653,408 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.58 Billion, closed the last trade at $134.79 per share which meant it lost -$6.76 on the day or -4.78% during that session. The SRPT stock price is -29.83% off its 52-week high price of $175 and 42.09% above the 52-week low of $78.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 579.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 693.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) trade information

Despite being -4.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the SRPT stock price touched $150 or saw a rise of 10.14%. Year-to-date, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 4.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have changed -4.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $193.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $161 while the price target rests at a high of $221. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.45% from current levels.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +43.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.46%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.9% and 44% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +48.9%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.65 Million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $151.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $99.04 Million and $100.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40% for the current quarter and 51.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -77.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.2%.