Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 529,979 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $226.06 Million, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.42% during that session. The AUG stock price is -25.47% off its 52-week high price of $2.66 and 66.51% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 346.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 639.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) trade information

Sporting 2.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the AUG stock price touched $2.30-7 or saw a rise of 7.83%. Year-to-date, Auryn Resources Inc. shares have moved 47.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) have changed -1.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.6 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.64% from current levels.

Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +88.9%.

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.24% with a share float percentage of 9.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Auryn Resources Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ingalls & Snyder with over 3.45 Million shares worth more than $6.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Ingalls & Snyder held 3.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.58 Million and represent 2.34% of shares outstanding.