Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 503,611 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.27 Million, closed the last trade at $4.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -4.37% during that session. The ADES stock price is -198.75% off its 52-week high price of $14.37 and 26.82% above the 52-week low of $3.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 402.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) trade information

Despite being -4.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the ADES stock price touched $6.25-2 or saw a rise of 23.04%. Year-to-date, Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. shares have moved -54.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) have changed 22.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 211.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +211.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 211.85% from current levels.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.48 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $15.58 Million and $19.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26.3% for the current quarter and 2.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +99.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.