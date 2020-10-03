Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 578,327 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $584.28 Million, closed the last trade at $29.38 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The WTRE stock price is -2.11% off its 52-week high price of $30 and 63.04% above the 52-week low of $10.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 340.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 122.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.28.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) trade information

Sporting 1.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the WTRE stock price touched $30.00- or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Watford Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 16.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) have changed 75.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 113.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -26.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.14% from current levels.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Watford Holdings Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +141.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -144%, compared to -2.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22700% and 198.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $156.94 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $166.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $140.45 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.7% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +183.2%.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.12% with a share float percentage of 44.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Watford Holdings Ltd. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.33 Million shares worth more than $22.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Enstar Group Limited, with the holding of over 1.02 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.03 Million and represent 5.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.9% shares in the company for having 576577 shares of worth $9.62 Million while later fund manager owns 387.22 Thousand shares of worth $6.35 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.