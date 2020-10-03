Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 601,732 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.09 Million, closed the last trade at $11.02 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The LMNL stock price is -185.39% off its 52-week high price of $31.45 and 52.36% above the 52-week low of $5.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the LMNL stock price touched $11.99- or saw a rise of 8.09%. Year-to-date, Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares have moved 31.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) have changed 4.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.13 while the price target rests at a high of $21.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +91.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 91.74% from current levels.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +93.9%.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.23% with a share float percentage of 49.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liminal BioSciences Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.29 Million shares worth more than $35.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 13.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 36.47 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $393.83 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.