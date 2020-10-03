India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) has a beta value of 4.39 and has seen 866,658 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.49 Million, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.42% during that session. The IGC stock price is -316.67% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 75.93% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

Despite being -4.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the IGC stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, India Globalization Capital, Inc. shares have moved 71.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) have changed 0.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 182.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.05 while the price target rests at a high of $3.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +182.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 182.41% from current levels.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -60%.