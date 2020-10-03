Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 506,679 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.77 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 0.61% during that session. The PRGS stock price is -39% off its 52-week high price of $52.5 and 25.63% above the 52-week low of $28.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 614.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 343.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) trade information

Sporting 0.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the PRGS stock price touched $38.85- or saw a rise of 2.79%. Year-to-date, Progress Software Corporation shares have moved -9.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) have changed -1.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 923.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $43 while the price target rests at a high of $52. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.85% from current levels.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Progress Software Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.04%, compared to 0.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.5% and 6.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $128.01 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $130.82 Million for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $123.42 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

PRGS Dividends

Progress Software Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between September 29 and September 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.7 at a share yield of 1.86%.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.14% with a share float percentage of 97.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Progress Software Corporation having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.89 Million shares worth more than $267.06 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $188.86 Million and represent 10.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.24% shares in the company for having 2793890 shares of worth $97.4 Million while later fund manager owns 1.29 Million shares of worth $50.08 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.