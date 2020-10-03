G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 688,403 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $444.96 Million, closed the last trade at $11.7 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.3% during that session. The GTHX stock price is -168.21% off its 52-week high price of $31.38 and 24.79% above the 52-week low of $8.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 881.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 686.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Sporting 0.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the GTHX stock price touched $12.70- or saw a rise of 7.83%. Year-to-date, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -55.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have changed -26.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 385.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +600.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 105.13% from current levels.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.6%.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.4% with a share float percentage of 109.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with G1 Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.66 Million shares worth more than $137.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 3.47 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.21 Million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.