Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) has a beta value of -4.88 and has seen 785,015 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.96 Million, closed the last trade at $5.97 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 6.04% during that session. The AHPI stock price is -653.77% off its 52-week high price of $45 and 84.59% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 153.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 340.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

Sporting 6.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the AHPI stock price touched $6.32-5 or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. shares have moved 390.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) have changed 3.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 123.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 201.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +201.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 201.51% from current levels.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -89.8%.