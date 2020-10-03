VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 631,820 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.17 Million, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.1% during that session. The VTGN stock price is -104.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 60.27% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 773.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Sporting 3.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the VTGN stock price touched $0.7881 or saw a rise of 7.12%. Year-to-date, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 6.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have changed 9.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 310.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +310.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 310.96% from current levels.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.2%.