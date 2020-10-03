Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 562,063 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.41 Million, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The GRTS stock price is -387.22% off its 52-week high price of $12.96 and 2.26% above the 52-week low of $2.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 301.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 781.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

Despite being -1.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the GRTS stock price touched $2.81-5 or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, Gritstone Oncology, Inc. shares have moved -70.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have changed -15.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 341.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +539.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 125.56% from current levels.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.08%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.9% and 23.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.9%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $984Million and $884Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.7% for the current quarter and 22.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -26.8%.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.17% with a share float percentage of 88.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gritstone Oncology, Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.84 Million shares worth more than $25.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 10.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Versant Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.1 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.6 Million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 885562 shares of worth $2.84 Million while later fund manager owns 611.18 Thousand shares of worth $1.96 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.62% of company’s outstanding stock.