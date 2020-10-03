Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 832,286 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $587.39 Million, closed the last trade at $22.9 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -4.46% during that session. The FMCI stock price is -25.07% off its 52-week high price of $28.64 and 57.38% above the 52-week low of $9.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) trade information

Despite being -4.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the FMCI stock price touched $26.70- or saw a rise of 14.23%. Year-to-date, Forum Merger II Corporation shares have moved 124.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) have changed -0.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 811.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 510.15.

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.77% with a share float percentage of 133.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forum Merger II Corporation having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 1.98 Million shares worth more than $32.54 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Falcon Edge Capital, LP held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 374.32 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.16 Million and represent 1.46% of shares outstanding.