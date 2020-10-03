Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 923,832 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.5 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 1.28% during that session. The CCC stock price is -0.55% off its 52-week high price of $32.68 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clarivate Plc (CCC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) trade information

Sporting 1.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the CCC stock price touched $32.68- or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Clarivate Plc shares have moved 93.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) have changed 10.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.62% from current levels.

Clarivate Plc (CCC) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.45 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $323.93 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $243Million and $255.01 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22% for the current quarter and 27% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.9%.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.51% with a share float percentage of 91.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 59.7 Million shares worth more than $1.33 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 28.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $634.33 Million and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.89% shares in the company for having 15052140 shares of worth $336.11 Million while later fund manager owns 14.5 Million shares of worth $323.79 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.74% of company’s outstanding stock.