The consensus among analysts is that NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) trade information

Sporting 0.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the NXTC stock price touched $9.87-3 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, NextCure, Inc. shares have moved -83.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have changed 4.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 107.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +236.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.55% from current levels.

NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NextCure, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.07%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -51.4% and -73.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +252.6%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -106.8%.

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.34% with a share float percentage of 95.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextCure, Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.71 Million shares worth more than $58.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with the holding of over 2.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.28 Million and represent 9.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Lord Abbett Bond-Debenture Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.78% shares in the company for having 1315630 shares of worth $28.21 Million while later fund manager owns 353.64 Thousand shares of worth $3.15 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.