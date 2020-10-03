Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 632,695 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.78 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.73% during that session. The VNE stock price is -13.64% off its 52-week high price of $18.08 and 67% above the 52-week low of $5.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 713.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 548.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.98.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) trade information

Despite being -1.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the VNE stock price touched $16.40- or saw a rise of 2.96%. Year-to-date, Veoneer, Inc. shares have moved 1.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have changed 6.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $24.58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -62.29% from current levels.

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veoneer, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +141.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.16%, compared to -19.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.3% and 5.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $352.6 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $381.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $477.15 Million and $456Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26.1% for the current quarter and -16.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -69.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -7.62%.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.99% with a share float percentage of 54.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veoneer, Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd with over 8.02 Million shares worth more than $85.77 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd held 7.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, with the holding of over 5.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.8 Million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 1473960 shares of worth $15.76 Million while later fund manager owns 490.99 Thousand shares of worth $4.93 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.