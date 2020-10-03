Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 536,621 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $611.79 Million, closed the last trade at $12.05 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 6.83% during that session. The TPC stock price is -61.66% off its 52-week high price of $19.48 and 78.34% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 354.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 334.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) trade information

Sporting 6.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the TPC stock price touched $12.11- or saw a rise of 0.5%. Year-to-date, Tutor Perini Corporation shares have moved -6.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) have changed -4.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.88% from current levels.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tutor Perini Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +87.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 188.57%, compared to -3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.1% and 136.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.36 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 Billion and $1.18 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.7% for the current quarter and 15.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -564.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.