The consensus among analysts is that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) trade information

Sporting 1.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the TNK stock price touched $11.30- or saw a rise of 0.53%. Year-to-date, Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares have moved -53.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have changed -3.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +149.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.76% from current levels.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 225.65%, compared to 3.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 131.2% and -85.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $132.19 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $94.58 Million and $201.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.8% for the current quarter and -30.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +178.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.