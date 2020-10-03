Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 706,844 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.52 Million, closed the last trade at $1.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The SNSS stock price is -769.23% off its 52-week high price of $11.3 and 10% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) trade information

Despite being -0.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the SNSS stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 8.45%. Year-to-date, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -61.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have changed -22.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 588.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 221.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.38% from current levels.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.74%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.3% and 34% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -94.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +64.2%.