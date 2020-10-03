Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,558,372 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $264.45 Million, closed the last trade at $10.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -2.66% during that session. The OAC stock price is -18.84% off its 52-week high price of $12.49 and 10.56% above the 52-week low of $9.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 294.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) trade information

Despite being -2.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the OAC stock price touched $12.49- or saw a rise of 15.84%. Year-to-date, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 6.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) have changed -1.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.51% with a share float percentage of 43.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oaktree Acquisition Corp. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Governors Lane LP with over 1.35 Million shares worth more than $13.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Governors Lane LP held 6.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 1.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.34 Million and represent 5.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 177087 shares of worth $1.8 Million while later fund manager owns 173.82 Thousand shares of worth $1.77 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.