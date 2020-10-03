Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1,603,104 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.2 Billion, closed the last trade at $271.51 per share which meant it gained $24.74 on the day or 10.03% during that session. The LAD stock price is -2.44% off its 52-week high price of $278.14 and 79.47% above the 52-week low of $55.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 596.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 445.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.35.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) trade information

Sporting 10.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the LAD stock price touched $274.86 or saw a rise of 1.22%. Year-to-date, Lithia Motors, Inc. shares have moved 84.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have changed 5.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $279.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $250 while the price target rests at a high of $330. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.92% from current levels.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lithia Motors, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +304.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.24%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.8% and 44.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.55 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.64 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.33 Billion and $3.27 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.6% for the current quarter and 11.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.2%.

LAD Dividends

Lithia Motors, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 21 and October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.24 at a share yield of 0.5%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1%.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.67% with a share float percentage of 107.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithia Motors, Inc. having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.32 Million shares worth more than $502.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $363.47 Million and represent 10.7% of shares outstanding.