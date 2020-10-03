Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 601,492 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $340.51 Million, closed the last trade at $22.71 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 3.94% during that session. The GCO stock price is -134.26% off its 52-week high price of $53.2 and 75.69% above the 52-week low of $5.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 356.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 334.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genesco Inc. (GCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.68% from current levels.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genesco Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +118.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -171.4%, compared to -19.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -109.8% and -28.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.7%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $456.4 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $638.34 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $537.26 Million and $677.58 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.1% for the current quarter and -5.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +45.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.74% with a share float percentage of 117.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genesco Inc. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.31 Million shares worth more than $50.02 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.69 Million and represent 10.37% of shares outstanding.