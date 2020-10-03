Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 566,592 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $284.27 Million, closed the last trade at $5.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.05% during that session. The FNKO stock price is -261.67% off its 52-week high price of $20.76 and 45.64% above the 52-week low of $3.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 513.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 876.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Funko, Inc. (FNKO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

Despite being -2.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the FNKO stock price touched $5.99-4 or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Funko, Inc. shares have moved -66.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have changed -9.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -39.02% from current levels.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Funko, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +80.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -97.92%, compared to 21.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.7% and -5.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.8%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.8%.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.56% with a share float percentage of 107.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Funko, Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. with over 10.94 Million shares worth more than $63.45 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. held 30.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.47 Million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.