Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 669,822 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $536.51 Million, closed the last trade at $10.65 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 4.11% during that session. The BHLB stock price is -216.62% off its 52-week high price of $33.72 and 19.72% above the 52-week low of $8.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 638.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 554.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $13.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.49% from current levels.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -562.92%, compared to -17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -106.5% and -101.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.96 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $96.87 Million and $91.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.5% for the current quarter and -5.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

BHLB Dividends

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 30 and July 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 4.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.26%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.61% with a share float percentage of 78.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7Million shares worth more than $77.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.69 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.64 Million and represent 9.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.33% shares in the company for having 2684970 shares of worth $26.74 Million while later fund manager owns 1.44 Million shares of worth $14.33 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.