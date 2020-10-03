Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 874,265 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.36 Million, closed the last trade at $4.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -5.2% during that session. The AVXL stock price is -57.36% off its 52-week high price of $6.31 and 45.14% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 918.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 643.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Despite being -5.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the AVXL stock price touched $4.82-1 or saw a rise of 16.78%. Year-to-date, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares have moved 54.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have changed -4.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 166.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +199.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 99.5% from current levels.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -39.2%.