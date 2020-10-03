AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 8,205,352 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $473.75 Million, closed the last trade at $13.74 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The AMAG stock price is -0.44% off its 52-week high price of $13.8 and 67.9% above the 52-week low of $4.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 897.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the AMAG stock price touched $13.80- or saw a rise of 0.43%. Year-to-date, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 12.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 53.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have changed 34.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $13.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +0.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -63.61% from current levels.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +123.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -71.94%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 114.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.7%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.53 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.83 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $84.13 Million and $89.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28.1% for the current quarter and -28.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -178.4%.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 134.32% with a share float percentage of 136.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.56 Million shares worth more than $42.57 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Camber Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 4.39 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.58 Million and represent 12.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.18% shares in the company for having 2132170 shares of worth $20.37 Million while later fund manager owns 883.21 Thousand shares of worth $6.76 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.