SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 636,928 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.88 Million, closed the last trade at $0.82 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.06% during that session. The SEAC stock price is -507.32% off its 52-week high price of $4.98 and 7.32% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 317.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

Sporting 4.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the SEAC stock price touched $0.9455 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, SeaChange International, Inc. shares have moved -80.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) have changed -40.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 771.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 143.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +143.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 143.9% from current levels.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SeaChange International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -570%, compared to -2.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -185.7% and -161.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.2%.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.24% with a share float percentage of 56.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaChange International, Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.94 Million shares worth more than $2.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 Million and represent 4.69% of shares outstanding.