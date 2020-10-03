Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 654,998 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $49.69 per share which meant it lost -$1.56 on the day or -3.04% during that session. The CPA stock price is -135.22% off its 52-week high price of $116.88 and 51.7% above the 52-week low of $24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 622.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 589.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.78.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) trade information

Despite being -3.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the CPA stock price touched $55.38- or saw a rise of 10.28%. Year-to-date, Copa Holdings, S.A. shares have moved -54.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have changed -5.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $140. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +181.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.41% from current levels.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Copa Holdings, S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +41.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -165.66%, compared to -42.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -213.5% and -198.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.3%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.39 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $167.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $708.21 Million and $681.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -94% for the current quarter and -75.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +179.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.25%.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.96% with a share float percentage of 105.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Copa Holdings, S.A. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.48 Million shares worth more than $226.62 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 14.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $158.38 Million and represent 10% of shares outstanding.