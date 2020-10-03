Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 597,376 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.11 Million, closed the last trade at $3.56 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.4% during that session. The SIEN stock price is -172.75% off its 52-week high price of $9.71 and 71.91% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 698.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 891.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Sporting 4.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the SIEN stock price touched $3.60-1 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Sientra, Inc. shares have moved -60.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) have changed -3.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +152.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.45% from current levels.

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sientra, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +94.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.57%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 12.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.46% with a share float percentage of 87.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sientra, Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 4.16 Million shares worth more than $16.11 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.5 Million and represent 6.42% of shares outstanding.