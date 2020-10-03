Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 518,374 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $313.02 Million, closed the last trade at $5.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -3.7% during that session. The DTIL stock price is -295.82% off its 52-week high price of $23.67 and 25.59% above the 52-week low of $4.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 645.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Despite being -3.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 30 when the DTIL stock price touched $6.94-1 or saw a rise of 13.87%. Year-to-date, Precision BioSciences, Inc. shares have moved -56.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have changed 9.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 193.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +318.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.33% from current levels.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precision BioSciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +28.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.88%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -61% and -55.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.62 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.87 Million and $6.52 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25.6% for the current quarter and -19.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.6%.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55% with a share float percentage of 62.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precision BioSciences, Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 4.06 Million shares worth more than $33.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 7.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.26 Million and represent 6.02% of shares outstanding.