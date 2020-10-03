Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has a beta value of 2.7 and has seen 517,012 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $391.78 Million, closed the last trade at $18.91 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The IMUX stock price is -23.69% off its 52-week high price of $23.39 and 77.84% above the 52-week low of $4.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 499.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 648.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the IMUX stock price touched $20.58- or saw a rise of 8.11%. Year-to-date, Immunic, Inc. shares have moved 94.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have changed 24.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 768.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 218.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +275.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 137.97% from current levels.

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +88.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.5%.

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.2% with a share float percentage of 24.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunic, Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with over 1.37 Million shares worth more than $16.62 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. held 9.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 600Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.27 Million and represent 4.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.5% shares in the company for having 224400 shares of worth $2.72 Million while later fund manager owns 77.99 Thousand shares of worth $1.34 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.