Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 2,680,785 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -2.62% during that session. The CDE stock price is -24.33% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 73.39% above the 52-week low of $1.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Despite being -2.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 01 when the CDE stock price touched $7.67-3 or saw a rise of 3%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining, Inc. shares have moved -7.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have changed -6.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.25% from current levels.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coeur Mining, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +138.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -156%, compared to 9.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 600% and 1300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $209.36 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $215.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $199.47 Million and $195.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and 10.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -510.8%.