Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 688,649 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $494.74 Million, closed the last trade at $2.49 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.4% during that session. The CLNE stock price is -50.6% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 57.83% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Sporting 0.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the CLNE stock price touched $2.62-4 or saw a rise of 4.78%. Year-to-date, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares have moved 6.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have changed -7.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 120.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +140.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 100.8% from current levels.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.47 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $74.43 Million and $119.61 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.4% for the current quarter and -38.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +572.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.01% with a share float percentage of 43.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 11.03 Million shares worth more than $24.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 5.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.37 Million and represent 4.85% of shares outstanding.