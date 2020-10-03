Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 518,259 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $221.57 Million, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.05% during that session. The NEPT stock price is -99% off its 52-week high price of $3.96 and 51.76% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 655.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 685.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Sporting 2.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the NEPT stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 9.95%. Year-to-date, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares have moved -27.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) have changed -22.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 120.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.2 while the price target rests at a high of $5.26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +164.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.8% from current levels.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.