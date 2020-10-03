Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1,672,456 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.97 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 1.69% during that session. The BYD stock price is -13.29% off its 52-week high price of $36.22 and 79.86% above the 52-week low of $6.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) trade information

Sporting 1.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the BYD stock price touched $32.29- or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Boyd Gaming Corporation shares have moved 6.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) have changed 15.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.06% from current levels.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boyd Gaming Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +184.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -148.6%, compared to -13.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -87.2% and -64% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.7%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $561.13 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $619.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $819.57 Million and $833.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31.5% for the current quarter and -25.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.16%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.78% with a share float percentage of 96.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boyd Gaming Corporation having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.78 Million shares worth more than $204.35 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.23 Million and represent 8.64% of shares outstanding.