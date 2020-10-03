Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) has a beta value of -0.47 and has seen 648,251 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.52 Million, closed the last trade at $4.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.24% during that session. The QLGN stock price is -349.79% off its 52-week high price of $21.5 and 22.38% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 825.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Despite being -1.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the QLGN stock price touched $5.00-4 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 13.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) have changed 5.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $175, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3561.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $175 while the price target rests at a high of $175. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3561.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3561.09% from current levels.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.1%.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 30Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.09 Thousand and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 3643 shares of worth $14.46 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.09 Thousand shares of worth $8.28 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.