The consensus among analysts is that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.16.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $204.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $149 while the price target rests at a high of $230. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.94% from current levels.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Molina Healthcare, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +46.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.16%, compared to 13.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.9% and -30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.1%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.83 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.91 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.24 Billion and $4.27 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.9% for the current quarter and 14.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.95%.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.43% with a share float percentage of 108.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molina Healthcare, Inc. having a total of 458 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 5.79 Million shares worth more than $1.03 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 9.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $983.27 Million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.