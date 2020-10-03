Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,402,989 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $141.19 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 0.2% during that session. The LVGO stock price is -6.24% off its 52-week high price of $150 and 88.1% above the 52-week low of $16.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) trade information

Sporting 0.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 02 when the LVGO stock price touched $145.12 or saw a rise of 2.71%. Year-to-date, Livongo Health, Inc. shares have moved 463.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) have changed -0.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $130.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55 while the price target rests at a high of $170. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.05% from current levels.

Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Livongo Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +386.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -120.51%, compared to 4.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 220% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +113%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $98.99 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $103.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $46.66 Million and $50.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 112.2% for the current quarter and 104.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -65.1%.

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.48% with a share float percentage of 80.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livongo Health, Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.28 Million shares worth more than $321.85 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $316.58 Million and represent 4.14% of shares outstanding.